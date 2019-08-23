Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Review: The Overachieving Smartphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now on sale. It's a big phone packed with Samsung’s best features and this year’s device has more cameras, more memory and more screen than ever!

It makes sense: the Note lineup has always been all about the power user. Samsung is targeting the business professional who wants no sacrifices when it comes to their mobile device even if they leave their computer and tablet at home.

Samsung provided me a Note 10+ in the stunning "aura glow" finish for the purposes of this review. It reminds me of those iridescent stickers that used to be cool when I was a kid.

After using the Note 10+ for a week, I can say two things: this phone is powerful, but it might be overkill for the average user. Samsung's Galaxy S10+ might be more comfortable in your pocket, not to mention the price is a bit better since that phone has been on the market for a while.

The Note 10’s flagship feature is the S-Pen, which lets you write on screen. It’s handy for taking notes and really fun for writing on images, but unless you’re upgrading from a previous note model, it will take some remembering to actually use it.

The software is polished and there are lots of great little features, like the ability to edit video and record what’s on your screen. The feature that frustrated me the most is the on-screen fingerprint sensor. Sometimes, pulling the phone out of my pocket and simply unlocking it could be a lesson in patience. The sensor works when your finger is perfectly placed on it, but if it's not, be prepared to try a few times.

The camera - with its three lenses - is the some of the most fun you can have with a smartphone right now. Regular, telephoto and wide lenses let you get super creative with your pictures. However, I can't discern a noticeable improvement in camera quality over the last generation or two of Samsung phone. Also, it's a bit slower to capture snapshots than rivals like the iPhone. Still, when it get the shot right it really looks great.

One thing that really bugs me about the Note 10: Samsung moved the power button from the right side of the phone to the left, where it’s harder to reach and double press to activate the camera.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10+ lives up to its powerhouse reputation, even though it has ditched the headphone jack. If you want the power of a stylus, you'll love this phone. If you don't need the stylus, you'll be perfectly served with the Galaxy S10+.

Also, keep in mind this is the first time Samsung made the Note in two sizes. With the larger size you get expandable memory, more RAM, a better display and more battery life.

You can hear more about my thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in this week's Rich on Tech podcast, just hit the play button below or search Rich on Tech in your preferred podcast app.