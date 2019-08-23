Series of Possibly Connected Fires Under Investigation in Studio City Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arson team is investigating about ten separate, but possibly connected, fires set in the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.

Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to respond to one in a series of fires that had been started in the Studio City area, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said.

When crews arrived to a reported structure fire in the 11300 block of West Ventura Boulevard they discovered it was actually a dumpster burning behind the structure, spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated in a news alert.

Roughly nine other fires, involving dumpsters, rubbish and autos, were reported within several blocks in either direction.

An arson team was sent to the area to investigate.

“Due to the close proximity and due to the close time frame of these fires, we are investigating them as a possible arson,” Scott said.

Fire crews had extinguished all of the fires as of 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures have been damaged.

Authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the fires.