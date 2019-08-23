Celebrity Fitness Trainer and founder of Chair Workouts Donovan Green joined us live to demonstrate easy workout exercises while sitting down on a chair. Whether you're too busy to get to a gym or work out or you're at the office, etc, you can do these exercises to get fit and to stay healthy. For more info on Donovan and his chair workouts, you can visit his website or follow him on social media.
Sit and Get Fit, Chair Workouts With Donovan Green
