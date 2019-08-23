Sit and Get Fit, Chair Workouts With Donovan Green

Posted 1:06 PM, August 23, 2019, by

Celebrity Fitness Trainer and founder of Chair Workouts Donovan Green joined us live to demonstrate easy workout exercises while sitting down on a chair.  Whether you're too busy to get to a gym or work out or you're at the office, etc, you can do these exercises to get fit and to stay healthy. For more info on Donovan and his chair workouts, you can visit his website or follow him on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.