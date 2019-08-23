Sports Car Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash at Palms Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video caught the moment a sports car came barreling into a gas station, crashing into a barrier, narrowly missing the gas pump, then catching fire.

California Highway Patrol officers were chasing a fleeing driver on the 10 Freeway late Thursday night when the car T-boned another vehicle, clipped a sidewalk and then hit the steel barrier at the Shell gas station on the 3000 block of South Robertson Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, video shows.

As smoke fills the air, a man is seen hurrying towards the sports car's passenger side before running out of frame. Officers arrive and one is seen running after the man.

A female passenger in the sports car and the female driver of the car that was T-boned outside the station were both hospitalized with minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol's Central Division.

The driver's condition is unknown. He was taken into custody shortly after attempting to flee the scene, according to CHP.

The sports car, which appeared to be a Dodge Challenger, was badly charred and damaged in the crash, video shows.

It's unclear what led to the pursuit.

No further details were immediately available.