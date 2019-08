Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple driving along the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita last week could hardly believe their eyes when they glanced over into another car driving alongside them.

A driver at the wheel of a Tesla appeared to be sound asleep. Video of the Aug. 17 incident has been circulated on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 23, 2019.