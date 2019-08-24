1 Dead After Being Hit by ‘Several Vehicles’ on NB 110 in Downtown L.A.: LAFD

Posted 6:33 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, August 24, 2019

One person has died after "reportedly being struck by 'several vehicles'" on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened near Temple Street and will affect northbound motorists on the freeway for an unknown period of time, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced at 6:15 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Authorities provided no further details, including the circumstances that led to the death.

