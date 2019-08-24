13-Year-Old Boy Struck, Critically Injured by Alleged DUI Driver in Glendale Crosswalk

A driver who police said had a blood-alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit struck and critically injured 13-year-old boy in a crosswalk in front of a Glendale Park on Friday evening, authorities said.

Christopher Dean Carone, 63, of Glendale was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving following the collision, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Verdugo Road, in front of Glorietta Park, according to the Glendale Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

A preliminary alcohol screening indicated Carone had a blood-alcohol level of .30%, police said. He had a previous conviction in 2014 for driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater.

The driver was headed south on Verdugo Road in a 2009 Subaru in the left-hand lane when he hit the young victim in a marked crosswalk, police said in a written statement.

“A witness said she saw the pedestrian lights flashing, alerting drivers there was a pedestrian in the crosswalk,” according to the police statement. The witness then saw the Subaru pass by her at 35 to 40 mph.

“The witness honked the horn in attempt to warn the driver. The Subaru driver failed to stop at the crosswalk and struck the pedestrian,” the statement said.

Paramedics took the injured boy to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Carone pulled over and remained at the scene, officials said.

Bail for Carone was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court,