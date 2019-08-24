× Authorities Investigating After Man Killed in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in Maywood

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in Maywood early Saturday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of Gifford Avenue at about 7:25 a.m. and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, authorities said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic male who fled the scene on foot.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.