Authorities Investigating After Man Killed in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in Maywood

Posted 12:55 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, August 24, 2019
The 5500 block of Gifford Avenue in Maywood is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The 5500 block of Gifford Avenue in Maywood is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in Maywood early Saturday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon  in the 5500 block of Gifford Avenue at about 7:25 a.m. and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, authorities said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic male who fled the scene on foot.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.