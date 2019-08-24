Bodycam Video Released in Chino Police Shooting of Man Suspected of Growing, Distributing Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Body camera video released by Chino police on Friday shows an officer fatally shooting a man apparently hiding behind a door during a search of a residence in July.

The incident, which happened at a home in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street in Chino around 4 p.m. on July 3, left 49-year-old Li Xi Wang of Fontana dead, according to the Police Department.

Officers were serving a search warrant involving a complaint about possible drug cultivation and trafficking at the location, police said.

Bodycam footage released as part of of an incident video briefing shows police entering the home after knocking and announcing a warrant at least three times.

Upon opening the door, police found a woman, 53, and escorted her outside of the residence. A couple of officers questioned her outside, asking her if she spoke English and if anybody was inside the home, footage shows.

The woman is seen shaking her head. "We don't want to hurt anybody," one of the officers is heard telling her.

Police searched the home with their weapons up. At some point, one of them sees somebody behind a door.

"I"m gonna... Let me see your hands, dude," one officer said before promptly firing at the man. At least one officer is heard declaring "shots fired."

The officials rendered aid as paramedics responded to the scene. Wang was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, who was not identified in the briefing, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating marijuana and grand theft, according to authorities.

Officers determined that the pair operated "another marijuana grow house" in Fontana, and they ultimately seized a total of nearly 1,500 marijuana plants, $35,000 in cash and evidence of grand theft of more than $105,000, according to Chino police.

They did not find any weapons in the home where the shooting occurred, the Police Department said.

"It's tragic for all parties," police Chief Wesley Simmons said in the video briefing, saying that the department has offered its condolences to Wang's family.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the woman involved and Wang.

The case, including the shooting, remains under investigation by Chino police, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office.

