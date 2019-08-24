× Ex-USC Gynecologist Charged With Assaulting Patients Posts Bail, Released From Jail

A former USC gynecologist charged with sexually abusing patients posted bail Friday and was released from jail.

Dr. George Tyndall was freed just after 5 p.m. Friday on $160,000 bond. He was arrested in late June on 29 felony counts and faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

The doctor is charged with assaulting 16 patients at USC from 2009 to 2016.

Tyndall’s arrest was the capstone of a yearlong investigation that ballooned into the largest sex crimes inquiry involving a single suspect in Los Angeles Police Department history. The charges represent only a tiny fraction of the allegations made to police and prosecutors by nearly 400 women, and span just the final seven of Tyndall’s 27 years at the university.

