Fire Destroys Chase Bank in Torrance After Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Building

A Chase bank continued to smolder early Saturday after a driver lost control, slammed into the building and caused a big fire the previous night.

A Torrance police officer called the city Fire Department after witnessing the crash near Hawthorne Boulevard and Carson Street.

The officer pulled the occupant out of the vehicle, and crews arrived at the scene in about two minutes, according to the Torrance Fire Department.

The blaze grew and prompted a response from additional firefighters with the Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo and Los Angeles County fire departments.

Authorities did not suspect DUI, Torrance police Sgt. Paul Kranke told KTLA. The driver's condition was unclear.

No firefighters were injured.