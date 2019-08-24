High School Athletes Fight Off Woman Who Assaulted Them, Tried to Push One Over Bridge in Ladera Ranch Area: Sheriff

A woman was arrested after she assaulted two high school boys and tried to push one over a bridge in the Ladera Ranch area Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The boys, part of Capistrano Valley High School’s cross-country team, were running on Crown Valley Parkway between O’Neill Drive and Jardines at about 4 p.m. when the woman assaulted them, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area after multiple callers reported someone trying to jump off the Crown Valley Parkway bridge. When they arrived, they found that the woman had grabbed one of the boys and tried to push him off the bridge safety railing, Orange County officials said.

The boys managed to fight her off and were not seriously injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Thankfully the juvenile victims and witnesses reacted swiftly, and no one sustained serious physical injury from this incident,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “This is an important reminder of how quickly a situation can escalate and that personal safety should always be top-of-mind.”

The woman, described as transient and identified as 23-year-old Stephanie Redondo, was arrested on an attempted murder charge and booked into an Orange County jail, officials said. Her bail was set at $500,000, according to county inmate records.

Redondo’s arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 27.