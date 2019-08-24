Homicide Victims’ Advocacy Group Highlights Unsolved Cases With Digital Billboard in Baldwin Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loved ones of homicide victims gathered in Baldwin Park Saturday to unveil a new digital billboard along the 605 Freeway bringing attention to unsolved Los Angeles County killings.

The billboard, funded by the organization Justice for Homicide Victims, features the images of four homicide victims whose killers remain at large. They include one case that occurred in Whittier and three that took place in Los Angeles.

"We're just trying to be a voice for the voiceless," said Jaime Gregory, whose brother, Reginald Brown, was killed while washing his car in Los Angeles in 2015. Brown is one of the four victims listed on the billboard.

JHV Vice President Jane Bouffard said while justice cannot bring back those killed, it can provide much needed closure for victims' families.

"Families all deserve justice," she said. "Everyone deserves to know what happened. They've gone through years and years of not knowing."

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 24, 2019.