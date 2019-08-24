× OCSD Deputy Dies 6 Years After Collapsing During SWAT Tryout, Never Regaining Consciousness

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy who never regained consciousness after collapsing during a SWAT tryout in 2013 has died, the Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

Carlos Cammon died at a rehabilitation facility on Friday night, according to the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs.

Cammon was 29 at the time of the tryout on July 18, 2013, having served six years with the agency, Sheriff Don Barnes said in a tweet.

In 2010, he received the medal of courage along with three other deputies for subduing a knife-wielding man assaulting a woman at a restaurant in Orange while they were off-duty, Barnes said. He was last assigned at the agency’s Stanton station.

Authorities did not provide further details about his health and what led to his collapse. Days after the incident, union representatives said Cammon was on a ventilator at a Santa Ana hospital due to “severe dehydration and cardiac issues” but was expected survive, the Orange County Register reported.

“Our Department family joins the Cammon family in grieving the loss of this brave young man,” the sheriff tweeted.