Redondo Beach 17-Year-Old Found Dead in Lake Havasu After Being Struck By Boat

A 17-year-old boy from Redondo Beach who was struck by a boat in Lake Havasu was found dead Friday following a two-day multi-agency search, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Adam Gomez “departed from a vessel” while it was moving Wednesday and was struck by the vessel and its propellor, Arizona authorities said on Facebook.

The teenager then disappeared below the water’s surface near Thompson Bay and did not resurface.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and began a search for Gomez, who was found by divers under 23 feet of water at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

This case is under investigation. It’s unclear what led to the teen getting off the boat while it was moving.

Lake Havasu is a popular vacation spot in Arizona that is known as a hotspot for diving and boating enthusiasts.