Tropical Storm Dorian Forms in Atlantic East of Barbados, Is Likely to Grow

A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (64 kph).

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.

No watches or warnings have been issued.

Here are the latest Key Messages on Tropical Storm #Dorian. Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches may be needed for portions of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. The latest info is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3p5kxwCSUo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019

Tropical Depression #Five has formed over the tropical Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm while it approaches the Lesser Antilles early next week https://t.co/iXZyoCQWWq pic.twitter.com/MmS64dxH3f — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019