30-Acre Brush Fire Burning Near 15 Freeway in Corona Area

A 30-acre brush fire is burning near the northbound 15 Freeway in the Corona area on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews who arrived at the scene near Temescal Canyon Road at around 11 a.m. initially said the blaze, dubbed the Ivy Fire, was burning 1/2 to 2 acres of vegetation and was spreading in a slow to moderate speed, according to Cal Fire.

By 12:45 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was holding at 30 acres.

Caltrans has blocked one lane near the Glen Ivy Hot Springs. No structures were apparently threatened, video from the scene shows.

Some 100 firefighters have responded to the scene. Officials have also requested a crew from Southern California Edison due to downed power lines in the area, Cal Fire said.