4 Students Arrested at Hemet Middle School After 3 of Them Tried to Help Another Escape From Custody: Police

When a high school student was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a school employee Friday, three other students tried to help her escape from custody and were also arrested after one of them tried punching a school resource officer, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

The 15-year-old Tahquitz High School girl walked into Rancho Viejo Middle School shortly before 4:00 p.m. and got into an argument with and “threatened to harm” the school employee, police said.

The school resource officer was called to the scene and tried to speak to her, but the student “would not speak with him and tried to leave,” according to police.

The officer detained the student and began walking her to his vehicle when a crowd began to form around them.

“Students [were] becoming aggressive and demanding that the officer release the Tahquitz student,” Hemet police said.

One student blocked the car door from closing and another tried to punch the officer as he was trying to get the girl into the vehicle, according to authorities.

The officer called for backup and “had to push the aggressive students back,” the news release read.

The crowd ultimately dispersed and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a police officer, inciting a riot and participating in a riot. Another 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were both arrested on charges of inciting a riot and participating in a riot, according to the news release.

All four teenagers were taken to a Riverside County juvenile hall, police said.

The officer was not injured in the incident.