Authorities Responding to Small Plane Crash That Ignited Brush Fire in Lancaster

Authorities responded to a small plane crash in Lancaster that started an approximately 5-acre brush fire Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The crash was reported in the area of N. 70th Street West and Avenue K shortly before noon.

Two people aboard the plane had gotten out by the time authorities arrived at the scene, fire officials said. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.