Brush Fire Ignites Along 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock

A brush fire ignited in Eagle Rock on Sunday afternoon, prompting the closure of the 134 Freeway and all southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway as the flames worked their way slowly toward homes, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 4:10 p.m. along the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

It was initially reported as a 1-acre fire burning in light grass, officials said.

But the fire spotted north across the 134 Freeway within half an hour, "and is slowly backing towards homes," Stewart said in a written statement. "Additional resources requested for potential need for structural defense operations."

An Erickson Air Crane helicopter was brought in to help firefighters from both the Los Angeles and Glendale fire departments.

"Firefighters continue to make progress around the perimeters of the fire, working with the challenge of creating a water supply on the freeway," Stewart said.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations had been ordered.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the 134 Freeway between Figueroa Street and Glendale Avenue, as well as the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway at Mountain Street.