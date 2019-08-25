× 12-Acre Brush Fire Prompts Closure of 2 Lanes of 14 Fwy in Santa Clarita Near Agua Dulce Canyon

A 12-acre brush fire burning near Agua Dulce Canyon Road prompted the closure of two lanes of the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The two lanes are expected to stay blocked for an unknown duration, according to a SigAlert issued at about 12:40 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire about 30% contained by 1:20 p.m., according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Temperatures in the area measured at about 96 degrees at the time the fire was reported.

No further details were immediately available.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN SANTA CLARITA: SB SR-14 SOUTH OF AGUA DULCE CYN ROAD, THE #3 AND #4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 25, 2019