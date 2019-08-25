C-130 Airplane Makes Fiery Emergency Landing at Santa Barbara Airport, 7 Onboard Escape Unharmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven people walked away unharmed after a private C-130 airplane made an emergency landing and caught fire at Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 10:15 p.m at the airport, 500 James Fowler Road, according to Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

All seven people who were on the plane escaped without injury, he said via Twitter.

Video from the scene showed the airplane sitting on its belly as a fore engine sprayed it with fire-retardant foam.

No further details were immediately available.

