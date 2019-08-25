South L.A. House Fire Leaves 17-Year-Old Girl in Grave Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A house fire in South Los Angeles early Sunday left a 17-year-old girl in grave condition, officials said.

A 59-year-old man was also hurt in the blaze, which was reported around 1:20 a.m. at a one-story, single-family home at 717 W. 52nd Place in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to the L.A. Fire Department. He suffered burn injuries that were not life-threatening, the Fire Department said.

Two women, ages 40 and 60, were in the home but did not sustain any injuries, the agency added.

Firefighters arrived to find intense flames and immediately searched the home for victims. They discovered the teen unresponsive and took her outside, where she received medical care before being taken to the hospital in grave condition, the Fire Department said.

The residents said the smoke alarms did not wake them up, according to authorities.

"This tragedy serves as a sober reminder for all our residents to ensure you check the battery on your smoke alarms on a monthly basis and replace them annually," the Fire Department said in a statement. "If you need (free) assistance with new smoke alarms, please visit www.mysmokealarm.org."

What caused the fire remains under investigation.