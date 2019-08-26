× 19-Year-Old Man Dead in Connection With Santa Monica Shooting Incident

A 19-year-old man died in connection with a shooting incident being investigated by Santa Monica police on Monday.

The agency responded to a call about shots fired in a residential area near Lincoln Court and Idaho Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Rick Verbeck told KTLA.

Liz Kelly, a woman who was at the location at the time, said about 20 to 30 officers wearing bulletproof vests descended on the scene. The area appeared to have mostly been cleared as of Monday morning.

The county coroner identified a victim linked to the investigation as Charles Mondev, 19, of Santa Monica. The coroner’s office said he died at 6:39 p.m. Sunday but could not confirm the cause of death.

Authorities provided no further details.