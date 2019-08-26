28-Year-Old NorCal Man Dies After Being Intentionally Set On Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities say a man has died after he was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

They found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities are calling his death a homicide.

Later Monday evening, sheriff's officials said three people were detained in the case. No additional suspects were believed to be at large, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, Sheriff's Lt. Don Donelli told the station.

"It appears to be a private orchard of some sort, and we don’t know if the victim is even associated with this location or what ties he has to Bailey Ranch specifically, if any," Donelli said.