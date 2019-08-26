Alicia Rosalie, Clothing Designer/Entrepreneur

Alicia Rosalie is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of the Self Love Club clothing label. She is also the founder of The Love Club Foundation non-profit organization. Alicia grew up in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles surrounded by art and creativity, and for a time she was heavily involved in a hip-hop dance team. As she got older, her mother pushed her towards a more academic future, and Alicia’s main focus in high school was trying to figure out who she was as a person. Her childhood and teen years were filled with trauma, and Alicia had a hard time figuring out what she wanted to do with her life. At her lowest, she was working jobs she hated and was in an abusive relationship.

Things finally changed when Alicia landed a job that would change the course of her life, and met a person who would help reshape her future. Since then, she has found her calling in the form of a fashion brand that promotes self-love—the same kind of self-love that helped Alicia pull herself out of her darkest times. She has also found a way to give back to her community to show that, just as she had discovered, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

