Arizona Border Agents Arrest Couple Allegedly Transporting Meth Disguised as Ice Pops

Posted 9:50 PM, August 26, 2019, by
More than nine pounds of methamphetamine were found disguised as frozen Ice Pops, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested two people for allegedly transporting more than nine pounds of methamphetamine disguised as frozen Ice Pops on Sunday, the agency said in a news release.

Blythe Station agents working at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint arrested the 38-year-old female driver and a 38-year-old male passenger Sunday afternoon after a Border Patrol canine working the primary inspection lane detected an odor on a Toyota Corolla.

Agents searched the vehicle and found a cooler containing brightly colored bags disguised as frozen Ice Pops, which were determined to contain approximately 9.21 pounds of methamphetamine.

Agents said the two arrested were a lawfully admitted permanent resident and a U.S. citizen.

