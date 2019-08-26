Google’s Back To School App Can Help with Homework in a Snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best apps for back to school including a fun math game for kids and a way to have google help with homework!

The end of summer means back to school: download these apps to to get to the head of the class!

Jump Numbers

Hone those math skills with Jump Numbers! The game helps little ones practice multiplication by counting to help save cute creatures called 'snortles.'

It’s a ton of fun and you’ll forget you’re learning; it costs $3.

Ted-Ed

You know Ted Talks, but Ted-Ed Student Talks teach lessons on everything from literature to science.

The free to watch videos are animated and encourage learners to take things further with additional resources like a quiz on what you just saw.

LaLa Lunchbox

Packing lunches can get tedious, which is why an app called LaLa Lunchbox wants to help.

Set up your kids with a customized creature to represent their lunchbox, then start adding items like fruits, veggies, protein and snacks.

You can also get inspiration from add-on bundles that cost $2 each. When you’re finished building the weekly lunch boxes everything you need shows up in a grocery list!

Study Blue

Study Blue features crowd-sourced flash cards on just about any subject you can think of! Plus, many of them are specific to classes at schools nationwide.

After a study session, take a pop quiz to help you prep for tests. You can also search for answers to questions that show up in study materials.

Socratic

Speaking of homework, Google can help with the snap of a picture.

Socratic uses image recognition to help you find answers to questions, including written and math problems.

It’s basically a way to search for homework help using Google in a unique way and the results can be impressive.

