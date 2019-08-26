Diamond Bar Church Volunteer, Facing 7 Years in Prison, Denies Sexually Abusing 2 Girls

A man facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly sexually abusing two underage siblings while he was volunteering at church in Diamond Bar pleaded not guilty on Monday, officials said.

In February 2019, one of the victims reported that she had a “sexual relationship” with a family friend who also volunteered at her place of worship, River of Life Community Church, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was 18 when she made the report, but the incident occurred while she was 16 years old, the agency said.

“The victim stated that the suspect would have sex with her at the church as well as provide her with pornography to watch,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

That “relationship” occurred on or between November 2016 and November 2018, a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities arrested Chook at his home in Rosemead in March 2019, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Later, officials announced Chook also molested the victim’s younger sister on or between February 2018 and February 2019. They did not disclose her age.

Chook, who also went by Desmond Chook, was charged with one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse and child molestation, as well as two counts each of oral copulation of a person under 18, sexual penetration of a person under 18, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

34.028623 -117.810337