Ex-Chairman of Los Angeles Church Charged With Stealing $11.4 Million

Posted 4:15 PM, August 26, 2019, by

The former board chairman of the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist in Los Angeles has been charged with stealing $11.4 million and using it for personal expenses, including buying a home and a membership to an exclusive dining club at Disneyland.

Fifty-four-year-old Charles Sebesta of Huntington Beach was arrested Monday on a federal grand jury indictment alleging wire fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say for at least a decade beginning in 2006, Sebesta had money sent to bank accounts in his name, the names of his family members and several phony companies.

Sebesta’s also accused of wiring about $2 million to his personal tax accounts in order to overpayment refunds.

If convicted, he could face more than 250 years in prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.