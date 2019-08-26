Ex-Fullerton Police Officer Charged With Secretly Filming up High School Student’s Skirt

A former Fullerton police officer was charged Monday with secretly photographing and videotaping up the skirt of a 16-year-old girl while assigned to a high school campus, officials said.

Officer Jose Anthony Paez, 30, was conducting an investigation on school grounds when he took several photos and videos of the student in November 2017, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have not named the high school involved.

The Police Department said it uncovered “potential criminal conduct” involving Paez while investigating a separate case last summer and opened a probe of the officer’s on-duty interactions with the public over the past five years.

Paez was initially assigned to desk duty, but the department ended his employment in May after submitting its findings to the DA’s office.

In a statement, Police Chief Bob Dunn said his agency supports prosecutors’ decision to file charges.

“All Fullerton Police Department employees understand the high expectations of the profession of policing and support accountability when those expectations are not met,” Dunn wrote. “We remain committed to continuing our mission of building trust in our community and situations like, which paint all of us in a negative light, only strengthen our commitment to that mission.”

Because he is only facing misdemeanor charges, Paez has not been taken into custody, officials said.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 2.

If convicted, he could face up to one year in county jail.