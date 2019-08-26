Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Stanton

Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was fatally shot in Stanton Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene in the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard about 1:15 p.m. and attempted life-saving efforts, according to Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. But the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Braun said authorities do not have a suspect description as they continue to investigate. No other details have been released.

One of the lanes along Beach Boulevard was expected to be closed for about eight hours as the investigation continues, Braun said.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.