USC Freshman Dies After Being Struck by 2 Vehicles on 110 Freeway 2 Days Before Start of Classes

A University of Southern California student died after being struck by two vehicles on the 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Olson, 18, was walking in the southbound FasTrak lanes north of 37th Street just before 2:45 a.m. when he was struck by a Toyota C-HR, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

He was then hit by a second vehicle, which sped off without rendering aid to the victim, who was already down on the ground, CHP officials said.

The first driver did stop and help Olson before Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived, according to the incident report.

Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known why he was walking on the freeway.

The Newport Beach teen died just two days before the start of classes at the university; move-in day was last Wednesday, according to the school’s academic calendar.

“It is with great sadness that we share that a USC student died in a tragic accident on the 110 Freeway,” the university said in a statement emailed to KTLA on Monday morning. “Our heartfelt condolences are with Matt’s parents, family and friends as they mourn this terrible loss.”

Olson was set to major in business at USC.

He was a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, where he was part of the volleyball team that won the national championship last year, according to the statement.

A description of the vehicle that fled the scene after hitting Olson hast not been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.