LAPD Releases Video of Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run in Search for Driver

The Los Angeles Police Department released video Monday showing a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights that left a bicyclist severely injured days earlier.

The victim was struck last Thursday along Whittier Boulevard just east of Calzona Street around 10:20 p.m and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to LAPD.

No other details about his injuries have been released but the newly released video shows his body flip upwards upon impact, with the truck continuing to drive as his torso does a black flip just above the vehicle's hood. His body slams to the ground as the truck drives around his bicycle sitting a few feet away.

Police have described the truck as a white Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck, which is believed to be a model from between 2011 and 2018.

The truck has distinct aftermarket parts that are visible in newly released images including a "red front bumper lower valance air deflector, black rims, a black bed cover, possible custom white bumper" and headlights and tail lights that are possibly also aftermarket, LAPD officials wrote in a news release.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to those who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Such rewards are provided in accordance with a city policy that took effect in April 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.online.

Police can also be reached at 213-833-3746 or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.