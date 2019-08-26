Watch Live: Family of Man Fatally Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Officer at Corona Costco Speaking Out

Family of Man Fatally Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Officer at Corona Costco Speaking Out

Posted 11:26 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, August 26, 2019


The family members of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer at a Corona Costco in June planned to speak out at a news conference at noon Monday.

Russell and Paola French will address the public for the first time since the June 14 incident that killed their 32-year-old son, Kenneth French, who has an intellectual disability, according to a statement from a firm representing the family.

Kenneth, Paola and Russell French appear in a photo released by Juris Productions on Aug. 26, 2019.

Kenneth, Paola and Russell French appear in a photo released by Juris Productions on Aug. 26, 2019.

Kenneth French struck Salvador Sanchez from behind as the officer fed his toddler son some samples, Sanchez’s attorney previously said.

According to the French family’s attorney, Russell and Paola French told Sanchez that their son had an intellectual disability and that they pleaded for him not to shoot. The husband and wife were also shot in the incident and seriously injured.

The couple sustained gunshot wounds to the back, indicating that that “they were not facing in Officer Sanchez’ direction at the time they were shot,” a statement from the firm representing the family said.

A Riverside Superior Court judge has blocked the release of surveillance video that captured the incident, LAPD announced earlier in August. The French family believes that footage should be released, attorney Dale Galipo said.

Spokesman Joshua Rubenstein said the LAPD did not plan to release a statement following the family’s news conference on Monday. Sanchez remained “assigned home” amid the ongoing investigation, Rubenstein said.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.