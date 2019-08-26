Family of Man Fatally Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Officer at Corona Costco Speaking Out



The family members of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer at a Corona Costco in June planned to speak out at a news conference at noon Monday.

Russell and Paola French will address the public for the first time since the June 14 incident that killed their 32-year-old son, Kenneth French, who has an intellectual disability, according to a statement from a firm representing the family.

Kenneth French struck Salvador Sanchez from behind as the officer fed his toddler son some samples, Sanchez’s attorney previously said.

According to the French family’s attorney, Russell and Paola French told Sanchez that their son had an intellectual disability and that they pleaded for him not to shoot. The husband and wife were also shot in the incident and seriously injured.

The couple sustained gunshot wounds to the back, indicating that that “they were not facing in Officer Sanchez’ direction at the time they were shot,” a statement from the firm representing the family said.

A Riverside Superior Court judge has blocked the release of surveillance video that captured the incident, LAPD announced earlier in August. The French family believes that footage should be released, attorney Dale Galipo said.

Spokesman Joshua Rubenstein said the LAPD did not plan to release a statement following the family’s news conference on Monday. Sanchez remained “assigned home” amid the ongoing investigation, Rubenstein said.