Police Release Video of 59-Year-Old Homeless Man Fatally Beaten With Metal Bar in DTLA

A 59-year-old man was beaten with a metal pole and left for dead earlier this month in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, and police are still searching for one of the assailants, officials said Monday.

Gustavo Zeledon was attacked just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, while standing near his van parked in the 800 block of East 5th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, Zeledon was approached by three black men from behind, and truck with a metal bar in the head several times. Zeledon fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.

Police said two of the men went through Zeledon’s pockets and took some of his property.

“Mr. Zeledon was left on the sidewalk for more than an hour before one of the suspects, and three unidentified individuals, pulled him into his van and left him there,” police said in the news release.

Surveillance video released by LAPD shows Zeledon being approached by a man who appears to be swinging something at him. Zeledon can be seen putting his hands up as to try and avoid being struck. He is also seen falling to the ground.

Paramedics responded to the scene and originally were unable to locate Zeledon, but eventually found and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for severe trauma.

Police said Zeledon died from his injuries on Aug. 17.

Homicide detectives identified the three assailants as 32-year-old Bernard “Midnight” Myers, 38-year-old James “Genuine” Brown, and 35-year old Thomas “Biggie” Williams. Williams and Brown are in police custody, according to LAPD, while Myers remains outstanding.

Myers is described as black, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective II Ortiz, Central Division Homicide at 213-996-1879 or Officer Adolfo Pacheco at 213-996-1890.