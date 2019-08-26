Portion of 2 Freeway Remains Closed as Crews Continue Work on Glendale Area Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A portion of the 2 Freeway remained closed Monday morning as crews continued to work on a brush fire that scorched parts of Los Angeles and Glendale Sunday.

Although officials have reopened the main routes on the eastbound and westbound sides of the 134 Freeway, the northbound 2 Freeway at the 134 interchange, and the westbound 134 Freeway connector road to the 2 Freeway, remained closed to morning commuters Monday.

The fire, which ignited just after 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, burned roughly 30 acres and was 40 percent contained Monday morning, Glendale Fire Department spokesperson Anita Shandi said.

Although the fire has not advanced overnight, officials are still concerned the blaze could flare up again on Monday as temperatures begin to rise.

More than 200 firefighters and water-dropping helicopters responded to the fire when it broke out in the city of Los Angeles and then quickly spread to Glendale Sunday.

Video showed many drivers on nearby freeways traveling near the flames and through heavy smoke.

The fire burned up and down hillsides, threatening several homes in the Glendale area and prompting officials to evacuate some neighborhoods shortly after 6 p.m.

“I left photos. I left a lot of different things … You know in an emergency those things just aren’t important,” Richard Espinoza said.

The evacuation orders were all lifted at 10 p.m.

No structures have been damaged in the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Still closed:

NB SR-2 at SR-134. Traffic diverted to EB-SR-134.

WB SR-134 connectors to SR-2.

Open:

Mainlines of EB & WB SR-134.

NB I-5 connectors to SR-2.https://t.co/FsjZoh7Jcg — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 26, 2019