Tropical Storm Dorian Strengthens, May Be Hurricane by Tuesday

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbors as a minimal hurricane on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 225 miles (365 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph (85 kph).

