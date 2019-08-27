2 Arrested in Death of NorCal Man Who Was Set on Fire

Martitsa Guerrero, left, and Martin Chavez are seen in booking photos released Aug. 27, 2019, by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have arrested two people in the death of a man who was set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday arrested 27-year-old Martin Chavez and 26-year-old Martitsa Guerrero.

Both were booked on suspicion of murder and held without bail. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

The department says it was called to a road in Walnut Grove Monday morning and found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Authorities say they still don’t have a motive for the killing.

Detectives also are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspects.

Investigators said they don’t believe any other suspects remain at large.

