3 Detained After Officers Find Bloody Clothes, Gloves in Missing West Covina Man’s Car

Three people were taken into custody in La Verne Tuesday after officers found gloves and bloody clothes in the car of a West Covina man who has been missing for days, authorities said.

The family of John Brian Mananghaya Aguila, 28, told law enforcement that they hadn’t heard from him since 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019, and that he hadn’t come home or gone to work since, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release.

Aguila’s white 2017 Honda Civic was impounded in San Dimas a day later.

When officers searched the car, they found gloves and bloody clothes in the trunk, police said.

Investigators then found surveillance video that showed a person, who is not Aguila, walking away from the Honda, and were able to track that person down, according to the news release.

The person was only described as being male.

Police officers and a SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Third Street in La Verne at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and detained three people inside, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether any of the three in custody is the person seen in the surveillance footage.

Video from Tuesday shows an armored vehicle, officers and police cars swarming a residential street. A male suspect is seen handcuffed on the ground before officers place him inside a patrol car.

Aguila still hadn’t been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and the department is asking for the public’s help finding Aguila.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Covina police at 626 939-8557. Tipsters can also leave a message anonymously at 626 939-8688.