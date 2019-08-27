× 3 Injured in Zion National Park After Large Piece of Rock Breaks, Falls Off Mountain

Three people were injured after a “substantial” piece of rock fell in Utah’s Zion National Park Saturday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The park service said the rockfall occurred near the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop just before 6 p.m., injuring three people and stranding several others.

One person was transported to the hospital by park ambulance for further treatment, the release said.

The rock broke off Cable Mountain, about an hour east of St. George in the state’s southwest corner, and fell about 3,000 feet.

Shuttles were stopped for around 90 minutes following the rockfall that showered visitors with rocks, branches and a plume of dust and sand.

Some visitors on the Weeping Rock Trail were temporarily stranded by the rockfall but were able to self-rescue.

A 14-year old girl was killed by a falling rocks in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month.

The rocks struck the top of a vehicle near the East Tunnel of the popular and mountainous Going-to-the-Sun Road, killing the teen and injuring her parents and two other children in the car.

The park estimated the rocks were between fist-sized and 12 inches in diameter with enough debris from the rockfall to fill the bed of a pickup truck.