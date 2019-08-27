× 5.7M Children’s Water Bottles Recalled in U.S. Due to Choking Threat; Product Sold at Costco, Target, Walmart

Contigo has recalled nearly 6 million children’s water bottles sold across North America because of a potential choking hazard.

The voluntary recall in the U.S. affects 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It was issued after the company received 149 reports of the clear silicon spout detaching, presenting a potential choking threat to children; eighteen of the detached spouts were found in children’s mouths.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

The product was sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as online between April 2018 and June 2019. It comes in three sizes — 13, ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce — and includes multiples colors, materials and graphics.

They could be purchased individually, and in packs of two and three.

About 28,000 of the affected water bottles were sold in Mexico, and another 157,000 were sold in Canada, according to the safety commission.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can order a free replacement lid, according to the company.

Anyone with questions is urged to call Contigo at 262-0622. More information can also be found its website.