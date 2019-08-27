Air Fryer Recipes for Back-to-Snacks, Weeknights Dinners & Dorm Cooking With Chef Jamie Gwen

Video coming soon.

Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with some air fryer recipes.

KTLA VIEWERS:

GET 20% OFF YOUR AIR FRYER PURCHASE THIS WEEK ONLY

USE CODE KALORIK20 at WWW.KALORIK.COM

For the recipes Chef Jamie Gwen covered in the segment today, see below.

AIR FRIED ROSEMARY TURKEY BREAST

For back-to-school turkey sandwiches, a scrumptious weeknight meal or upcoming family feasts, air frying a turkey breast results in crispy, golden skin and tender, juicy meat. A buttermilk brine will add tenderness and fresh herbs impart rich, delicious flavor. Be sure to buy a turkey breast that fits in your air fryer and adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Ingredients:

One 2-pound bone-in, skin-on turkey breast

2 cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons freshly minced rosemary

1 teaspoon freshly minced sage

1 teaspoon freshly minced parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Place the turkey breast in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the buttermilk. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon ground pepper and seal the bag. Shake to coat well, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Remove the turkey breast from the buttermilk and pat dry using paper towels. In a small mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, sage, parsley, garlic and olive oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of ground pepper and mix to combine. Rub the herb mixture onto the top of the turkey breast and place it in the air fryer basket.

Air fry at 330ºF for 25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. The internal temperature of the turkey breast should reach 165ºF when fully cooked.

Transfer the turkey breast to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Serves 4

AIR FRYER GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES

Unbelievably easy, melty goodness with perfect, crisp bread in just 7 minutes…What else could you want from a Grilled Cheese? And dipped in homemade roasted tomato soup, it’s perfect~

Ingredients:

2 slices brioche or challah

3 slices American or cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Place the cheese between the bread slices and brush the melted butter on both slices of bread.

Air fry at 370ºF for 4 minutes. Flip the sandwich over and air fry at 370ºF for 3 minutes more.

Serve with Roasted Tomato Soup, for dipping.

Makes 1 Sandwich

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

Roasting vegetables in your air fryer is a breeze and the roasted tomato, onion and carrot make this soup delectable. For added indulgence, add a splash of cream when blending.

Ingredients:

1 pound tomatoes, cut in half and seeded

1 small sweet yellow onion, peeled and quartered

1 medium carrot, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Spray the bottom of the air fryer baking pan with nonstick cooking spray to prevent sticking. Place the tomatoes, onion, carrot and garlic cloves in the pan and air fry at 360ºF for 20 minutes.

Transfer the vegetables to a pot and add the chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Add the basil, season to taste with salt and pepper and blend the soup using your Kalorik Hand Blender.

Makes 4 Cups

AIR FRYER GAME DAY NACHOS

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love nachos! For the Big Game, football parties, Taco Tuesday and more, these pantry-based nachos air fry in 3-minutes, so you’ll never have to make your fans wait!

Ingredients:

3 cups tortilla chips

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup canned fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained

4 ounces canned fire-roasted green chilies

2 cups shredded Mexican Blend cheese

Green Onions, sour cream & avocado

Directions:

Using the barrel pan included in your Kalorik Air Fryer, begin by placing a single layer of tortilla chips in the bottom of the pan (you will create 3 layers). Top with 1/3 of the shredded chicken, 1/3 of the black beans, 1/3 of the diced tomatoes, 1/3 of the green chilies and 1/3 of the shredded cheese. Repeat to make 3 layers total, ending with the toppings and the cheese.

Air Fry at 360ºF for 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Serves 2

AIR FRYER HARD BOILED EGGS

Chef Jamie Gwen loves her Kalorik Air Fryer more for fries and air-fried chicken and crispy shrimp and more…but especially for Hard Boiled Eggs! Making hard boiled eggs will never be the same; no worry about whether they’re simmering or boiling over, no heating up the kitchen, no worry about the cook time. Just set the rack in your air fryer and take the eggs directly from the fridge. 18 minutes later say hello to a protein-packed snack, deviled eggs, egg salad, etc.!

Ingredients:

10 eggs

Wire rack

Directions:

Set your wire rack inside the basket and place the eggs on top of the rack. Set the temperature to 250ºF and the timer to 18 minutes. After the eggs are done carefully remove them from the air fryer and place them in a bowl of ice water, to stop the cooking process (and to make them easier to peel!). Then peel the eggs and enjoy!

Makes 10 Hard Boiled Eggs

10-MINUTE CHICKEN PARMESAN in the AIR FRYER

It doesn’t get any better than this! Lean and clean for the New Year, this chicken parmesan uses a minimal amount of good-for-you olive oil and breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan cheese for a crispy coating (and less breading)…but you still get all the comfort of melting cheese and rich red sauce. While it’s cooking, toss a salad and get ready to feast.

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced horizontally to make

4 thinner cutlets

1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup sliced or shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup homemade or store-bought marinara sauce

Olive oil non-stick cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat the air fryer to 360F° while you prep the chicken.

Combine the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in a bowl and mix well.

Brush each chicken breast with olive oil on both sides and place the chicken breasts in the breadcrumb mixture, one at a time, pressing the coating onto both sides.

Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray and place the coated chicken breasts in the basket. Spray the tops of the chicken breasts with cooking spray.

Air fry at 370ºF for 7 minutes. Carefully turn the chicken breasts over and top each with a layer of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Air fry at 370ºF for 3 minutes more or until the cheese is melted.

Serves 2

8-MINUTE STEAK & MUSHROOM BITES

This is my new go-to Air Fryer recipe…it’s simply delicious! Super easy, full of fabulous flavor and protein-strong. Serve the bites with air fried baby potatoes or a salad and you have the perfect weeknight meal.

Ingredients:

One 12-ounce filet mignon steak, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

6 ounces white button mushrooms, cleaned and cut in half

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Place the cubes of steak and the mushrooms in a mixing bowl and add the Worcestershire, garlic powder and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat well.

Spread the steak and mushrooms in an even layer in your air fryer basket. Air fry at 400°F for 8 minutes, for medium-rare meat.

Serve with peppery watercress, air fried baby potatoes or a fresh green salad and dinner’s ready.

Serves 2

SMART BUFFALO WINGS with HOMEMADE RANCH

Perfect for armchair quarterbacks during the big game, these chicken wings use your Smart Fryer Oven to achieve crispy deliciousness without all that oil! Air Fried Cauliflower tossed with the same Buffalo Sauce is perfect for vegetarian eaters and you’ll never know that the Ranch dipping sauce is low fat! May the best team win~

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings

3/4 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Dash or Worcestershire Sauce

Directions:

Rinse and pat dry the chicken wings and season with salt and pepper. Place the chicken wings in a single layer on the air racks in your Smart Fryer Oven. Press the Chicken Wing Icon, then press Select. The chicken wings will cook for 30 minutes at 400°F. Turn the wings after 15 minutes for even browning.

Combine the hot sauce, melted butter, vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce in your Kalorik Personal Sport Blender. Blend until smooth.

When the chicken wings are cooked, transfer them to a bowl, add the sauce and toss to coat. Serve with Homemade Ranch.

Serves 4 as an Appetizer

AIR FRYER OVEN

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK BROWNIE SKILLETS

A brownie is only be as good as the cocoa and chocolate used, so be sure to use good quality chocolate. Your Air Fryer Oven bakes these brownies beautifully using small cast iron pans, for individual brownie skillets in less than 20 minutes!

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 sticks (6 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat your Air Fryer Oven to 330ºF for 10 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt and whisk well.

Melt 1 cup of the chocolate chips in a double boiler or in the microwave at 30-second increments at 50% power, stirring often, until smooth.

Using an electric mixer, combine the sugar, melted butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium-high speed until frothy, about 1 minute.

Add the melted chocolate and mix to combine. Add the flour mixture and blend just until incorporated.

Spray three 6-inch Cast Iron Skillets or baking pans with non-stick cooking spray. Transfer the batter to the prepared pans. Roughly chop the remaining chocolate chips and sprinkle over the top of the brownies.

Bake for 18 or until a cake tester inserted in the middle of the brownies come out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Makes Three 6-inch Brownie Skillets