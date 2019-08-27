× Border Patrol Agent in Calexico Pleads Guilty to Striking Migrant in the Face

A Calexico-based Border Patrol agent has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to resign after admitting to striking a migrant in custody in the face, according to court documents.

The legal proceedings against Jason Andrew McGilvray both opened and closed on Thursday in San Diego federal court. He was arraigned on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law, subsequently pleaded guilty and was then sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

According to his plea agreement, McGilvray encountered a migrant — identified only by the initials B.S.S. — on Feb. 16. The migrant had attempted to enter the U.S. by jumping the border fence near Gordon’s Well in Imperial County.

Once placed in custody, McGilvray “willfully struck B.S.S. in the face with the intent to deprive B.S.S. of his constitutional right against unreasonable force during search and seizure,” the plea states.

