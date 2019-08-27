Deputy Who Claimed Being Shot in Lancaster Was Previously Investigated for Dishonesty: Sources

Posted 10:07 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, August 27, 2019
Officers stand outside a Lancaster apartment building where a sniper supposedly opened fire on a deputy on Aug. 21, 2019. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has since said that deputy's report was false. (Credit: KTLA)

Before a sheriff’s deputy allegedly faked being shot by a sniper, he had been investigated for dishonesty by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials, law enforcement sources said.

Deputy Angel Reinosa is now the subject of a criminal investigation after he said he was shot by a sniper outside the sheriff’s Lancaster station, a claim officials said he later admitted was untrue. The incident sparked a massive law enforcement response and days of searching for a phantom gunman.

The sources said that Reinosa had been investigated in the past in another incident involving allegations of dishonesty documented by his supervisors. The sources didn’t provide details but said that at the time of the alleged sniper incident Reinosa was set to moved into a job in the sheriff’s detention system. The sources said the investigation led to discipline but no recommendation that he be fired.

The Los Angeles County district attorney‘s office is now deciding whether to charge Reinosa in the sniper incident. A representative could not be reached for comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

