Deputy Who Claimed Being Shot in Lancaster Was Previously Investigated for Dishonesty: Sources

Before a sheriff’s deputy allegedly faked being shot by a sniper, he had been investigated for dishonesty by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials, law enforcement sources said.

Deputy Angel Reinosa is now the subject of a criminal investigation after he said he was shot by a sniper outside the sheriff’s Lancaster station, a claim officials said he later admitted was untrue. The incident sparked a massive law enforcement response and days of searching for a phantom gunman.

The sources said that Reinosa had been investigated in the past in another incident involving allegations of dishonesty documented by his supervisors. The sources didn’t provide details but said that at the time of the alleged sniper incident Reinosa was set to moved into a job in the sheriff’s detention system. The sources said the investigation led to discipline but no recommendation that he be fired.

The Los Angeles County district attorney‘s office is now deciding whether to charge Reinosa in the sniper incident. A representative could not be reached for comment.

