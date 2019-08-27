Homeless Woman Accused of Trying to Push High School Athlete Off O.C. Bridge Is Charged With Attempted Murder

A 23-year-old homeless woman was charged with attempted murder Tuesday stemming from an incident last week in which she allegedly tried to push a 13-year-old cross country runner off a bridge in Acton and assaulted two of his teammates, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Stephanie Rose Redondo is charged with one felony count of attempted murder with an enhancement of premeditation and deliberation, with one misdemeanor count each of battery and assault.

Runners on the Capistrano Valley High School cross country team were on a training run near Crown Valley Bridge around 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 when Redondo attacked them, prosecutors said.

Redondo put a 13-year-old boy in a headlock and attempted to push him over the guard rail of the bridge to the rocks hundreds of feet below, prosecutors said. She is accused of then assaulting two teammates who ran to his aid. The teens managed to escape without serious injury.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the County of Orange has extensive services and programs to help assist the homeless and mentally ill. Help is available,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a written statement. “Homeless individuals who refuse help and instead choose to commit crimes and victimize other people will be prosecuted. No one in our county should be forced to put up with someone who chooses to be a danger and a menace to our society.”

Redondo was arrested after multiple witnesses contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. She is currently being held at the Central Women’s Jail on $500,000 bail.