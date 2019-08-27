Jude Smith Performs Live Ahead of Hotel Cafe Show

Jude Smith stopped by 5 Live for a live performance ahead of a show at Hotel Cafe. Inspired by class acts such as George Benson, John Mayer, and Michael Jackson, Jude Smith plays to a different tune than most by fusing modern pop with classic taste. A Nashville native and multi-intstrumentalist, Jude Smith brings to the table the timeless recipe of an irresistible melody mixed with charming instrumentation, and a deep appreciation for groove, musicianship, and carefully crafted arrangements centered around his guitar playing – often being the sole performer on each track. Jude currently lives in Nashville, working as an artist and music producer. This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Aug. 27, 2019.