LAPD Officer Struck by Vehicle in South L.A.; Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

Authorities are searching for the driver who struck a police officer and then drove off in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

The incident occurred about 10:40 p.m. as Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Martinez was making a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle near the intersection of East 61st Street and San Pedro Street.

As he was outside of his vehicle a van came traveling in the opposite direction and struck him, Martinez said.

“Either didn’t see me or didn’t care,” he said.

Martinez was carried on the hood of the vehicle into the intersection. Once he came off the hood, the driver sped off.

The driver, who "definitely knew that the 200-pound Hispanic policeman on top of his hood didn’t belong there,” is being sought for a hit-and-run, Martinez said.

The officer suffered injuries to his elbow, wrist and knee but decided not to go to the hospital. Martinez said he would have his doctor check him out later.

This is not the first time a driver struck Martinez, who said a drunk driver hit him earlier in his career.