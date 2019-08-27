LAPD to Discuss Woman’s Arrest in Mexico in Connection With Deadly North Hills Crash

Los Angeles police planned to release details Tuesday in the arrest of a woman who allegedly fled to Mexico after walking away from a Father’s Day hit-and-run crash that killed a father and injured her four passengers.



A victim’s family member was also scheduled to speak at the 10:30 a.m. news conference in Panorama City.

Maritza Joana Lara, a 27-year-old Van Nuys resident, was apprehended in Mexico before being handed to local officials, LAPD said Sunday.

That announcement came more than two months after the early Sunday morning collision that killed Francisco Hernandez Rivaz, a 48-year-old father of two teens.

The Police Department previously released surveillance video that shows a white Lexus sedan running a red light and violently slamming into the victim’s blue SUV at the intersection of Haskell Avenue and Parthenia Street.

A person who exited the Lexus, identified by LAPD as Lara, subsequently appears to check on one of her passengers before walking away from the scene.



Lara’s four passengers were critically injured but survived the incident, police said.

The suspect has a prior DUI conviction, according to LAPD.

Remember this horrific fatal hit & run crash? The suspect, Maritza Lara, fled the country but is now in police custody, after being located in Mexico. More details will be provided at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday. https://t.co/k2VqenYFiA — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2019