Long Beach Man Gets Life in Prison for Fatal Shooting in Front of 6-Year-Old Boy

A Long Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to 122 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting a man he saw spending time with his ex-girlfriend’s son, prosecutors said.

A jury found 35-year-old Jason Monroe Daniels guilty last month of murder, child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Daniels was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s family home on the 500 block of Cherry Avenue when he killed 38-year-old William Luther Hayes on April 19, 2017, according to investigators.

Daniels allegedly became agitated when he saw Hayes outside bonding with his ex’s 6-year-old son. The defendant exited the house and shot Hayes in front of the boy, officials said.

Hayes was hospitalized in critical condition and died the following day.

Daniels fled the scene, and police initiated a weekslong manhunt.

Daniels was arrested the next month, on May 3, after authorities tracked him to Las Vegas.